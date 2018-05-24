Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Unable to hold lead
Vazquez blew his second save in as many outings Wednesday, allowing a pair of inherited runners to score via run-producing singles.
He's increased his reliance on fastball usage (65.1 percent, up from 61.4 percent in 2017) while throwing fewer sliders (4 percent, down from 13.2 percent). Vazquez is also leaving runners on base at a career-low 61.5 percent rate. There are reasons to expect improvement but he's not quite as dominant as he was last season. On a positive note, after struggling in the eighth inning he breezed through the ninth, retiring the Reds in order.
