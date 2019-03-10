Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Uneventful return to action
Vazquez (illness) recorded one strikeout and did not allow a baserunner over one inning during Saturday's spring game against the Twins.
As expected, Vazquez relieved Clay Holmes to start the fourth inning and recorded a pair of groundouts in addition to the strikeout. The 27-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled appearance due to an upper-respiratory infection, but his quick return keeps him on locked in as the Pirates' closer for the start of the regular season.
