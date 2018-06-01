Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Velocity down Thursday
Vazquez continues to battle with inconsistent velocity as his average fastball velocity dipped from 100.8 mph on Sunday to 97.2 mph against the Cardinals on Thursday.
He threw just nine of 17 pitches for strikes Thursday, including zero swing-and-misses. Vazquez has followed up a mediocre last two months of 2017 (4.15 ERA in 21.2 innings) with more of the same in 2018 (4.84 ERA in 22.1 innings). An MRI on Sunday apparently showed no injury. Since then, manager Clint Hurdle has used Vazquez three straight days, which may have also contributed to his ineffectiveness Thursday. Aside from Vazquez, the team's entire bullpen has totaled just two career saves. The lefty almost certainly won't be available Friday, but even after four blown saves in five outings he remains the de facto closer until Hurdle notes otherwise.
