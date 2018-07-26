Vazquez allowed a two-run homer to Yonder Alonso on Wednesday, snapping a 15-game, 15.2 inning scoreless streak during which the reliever whiffed 29 batters.

The home run was just the second Vazquez has allowed to a left-handed batter in his four-year career -- he surrendered a three-run shot to Jay Bruce in June of 2016. Although the Pirates have won 11 of 12, Vazquez has thrown just two times since July 14 because of the team's lopsided victories. He's compiled 13 saves, a 1.33 ERA and 36:7 K:BB after blowing four of five save opportunities at the end of May.

