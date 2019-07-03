Vazquez allowed a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts during the ninth inning in a 5-1 victory against the Cubs on Tuesday.

In typical closer fashion, Vazquez wasn't very sharp in a non-save situation Tuesday night. He walked the leadoff hitter and after a strikeout, then gave up a single. Vazquez struck out another batter and looked like he might escape without any further damage, but then he gave up a double. Still, Vazquez is 1-0 and 19-for-20 in save chances with a 2.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 36 innings this season.