Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Cervelli is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Cervelli caught the past two games, so despite collecting three hits between those contests, he'll head to the bench for a day off. Chris Stewart will assume catching duties for the afternoon in his stead.
