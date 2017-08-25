Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Activated from disabled list
Cervelli (hand) was activated from the disabled list Friday.
Elias Diaz was sent down in a corresponding move. Cervelli will presumably return to his role as the primary catcher right away, but a steady decline in batting average in recent seasons has dinged his appeal in shallower leagues.
