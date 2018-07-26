Cervelli (concussion) was activated from the disabled list and is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth Thursday against the Mets, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

He ends up missing nine games in this latest stay on the DL. It will be interesting to see how Elias Diaz's impressive play will impact Cervelli's playing time going forward. Both players are performing very well at the plate this season, so it could be a fairly even split going forward.