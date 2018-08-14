Cervelli (concussion) is starting at catcher and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Twins, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli has been cleared to return to catching duties after being withheld from Sunday's series finale for precautionary reasons after taking a foul ball off his mask Saturday. The backstop has dealt with multiple concussions in the past, so the Pirates figure to exercise caution with the veteran down the stretch. He's hitting .255/.384/.463 with 11 homers through 74 games this season.