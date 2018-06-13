Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action Wednesday
Cervelli (jaw) will start behind the plate and bat fifth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli had missed three straight games after being hit in the jaw by a foul ball. The issue was apparently not a major one, as he avoided a trip to the disabled list after catching a bullpen session and participating in other baseball activities Tuesday without incident, according to Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
