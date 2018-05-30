Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action Wednesday
Cervelli (illness) is starting behind the dish and hitting third Wednesday against the Cubs.
He missed three games with the illness, but returns to the heart of the lineup against righty Kyle Hendricks. Cervelli is in the midst of a career year at the plate, ranking second among catchers (minimum 100 plate appearances) in wRC+ (154), fourth in batting average (.285) and tied for fifth in home runs (seven).
