Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in starting lineup
Cervelli is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Tuesday against Colorado.
Cervelli sat for four straight games, seemingly as a result of underperformance rather than injury. It remains to be seen whether Tuesday's game is the start of him reclaiming his starting role or if his .179/.269/.236 season slash line will keep him on the bench behind Elias Diaz on a regular basis.
