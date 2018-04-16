Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Bat comes alive
Cervelli is batting .500 in his last 18 at-bats after going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Sunday in Miami.
He has four extra-base hits, including a pair of homers, and eight RBI since Tuesday. Cervelli was hit by a pitch for the second straight day Sunday. While he stayed in the game for the final two innings, he was playing through a bruised left hand. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit in favor of Elias Diaz on Monday.
