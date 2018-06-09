Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Batting fourth again Saturday
Cervelli will bat cleanup for the third time in four starts Saturday against the Cubs.
The team has removed Josh Bell from the fourth spot and Cervelli has become the de facto cleanup batter. The catcher is batting .214 in his last 90 plate appearances, but has four homers and 13 RBI over that span. Cervelli threw out two runners Friday, giving him a 38 percent caught-stealing rate (11-of-29). He threw out 20 percent of baserunners (11-of-55) in 2017.
