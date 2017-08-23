Play

Cervelli (hand) took batting practice Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Following Wednesday's workout, the team said that Cervelli should be ready to play fairly soon. However, Cervelli has struggled with injuries all season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was eased back into action. While Cervelli is on the disabled list, Chris Stewart and Elias Diaz will continue sharing time behind the dish.

