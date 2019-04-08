Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Better afternoons ahead?
Cervelli will catch and bat third against Jon Lester and the Cubs on Monday.
The catcher is 10-for-38 with two homers and 10 RBI against Lester and batted .345 with three homers and 11 RBI at Wrigley Field in 2018. While he's off to a slow start -- he's got no extra-base hits or RBI in 28 at-bats -- the catcher is due for a rebound over the next few days inside The Friendly Confines.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Starting again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits for first time•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Feeling spry in camp•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Makes spring debut behind plate•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Moves out from behind plate•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: To experiment at third base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal