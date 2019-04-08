Cervelli will catch and bat third against Jon Lester and the Cubs on Monday.

The catcher is 10-for-38 with two homers and 10 RBI against Lester and batted .345 with three homers and 11 RBI at Wrigley Field in 2018. While he's off to a slow start -- he's got no extra-base hits or RBI in 28 at-bats -- the catcher is due for a rebound over the next few days inside The Friendly Confines.