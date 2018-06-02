Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cedes start to Elias Diaz
Cervelli is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.
The catcher went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple Friday, but will get the afternoon off in favor of backup Elias Diaz. Cervelli has already hit a career-best eight homers and is slashing .282/.400/.542 in 175 plate appearances. Look for him to return to the lineup Sunday.
