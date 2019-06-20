The Pirates cleared Cervelli (concussion) to resume all baseball activities Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli received the green light to take the next step forward in his advancement through the concussion protocol after being evaluated by a neurologist Tuesday. Since he's been on the shelf for nearly a month, Cervelli will likely need at least a couple of minor-league rehab games to get himself back into playing shape. He's scheduled to meet with a neurologist again early next week for what could be a final checkup before he reports to an affiliate.

