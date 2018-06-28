Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cleared to resume exercise
Cervelli (concussion) put in a 45-minute workout Wednesday after a team doctor cleared him to resume exercising, Erin Fish of MLB.com reports.
While it amounts to a positive step forward for Cervelli in his recovery from the concussion, he remains in the MLB protocol and has several hurdles to clear before being reinstated from the 7-day disabled list. He's expected to gradually escalate his activities over the next few days before the Pirates have a better idea of when he might be ready to catch for the big club again.
