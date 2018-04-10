Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Connects on three-run homer Tuesday
Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 victory against the Cubs.
Cervelli had struggled at the plate heading into Tuesday's game, as the 32-year-old had recorded just four hits over his previous eight games. However, he put together a great outing and hit his first home run of the season. Despite showing some power, expectations for Cervelli should be kept in check, for his season-high home run mark sits at a mere seven.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Going through rough stretch•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Plays key role in Friday win•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Credits improved flexibility for strong spring•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Healthy in February•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Shut down for season•
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...