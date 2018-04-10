Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 victory against the Cubs.

Cervelli had struggled at the plate heading into Tuesday's game, as the 32-year-old had recorded just four hits over his previous eight games. However, he put together a great outing and hit his first home run of the season. Despite showing some power, expectations for Cervelli should be kept in check, for his season-high home run mark sits at a mere seven.