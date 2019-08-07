Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Continues making progress
Cervelli (concussion) has caught simulated games each of the past two days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "He continues to be symptom free and working back toward all catching-like activities, which is very encouraging," noted Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk.
Cervelli continues to slowly work his way back from his most recent concussion, which is his sixth since 2011 and has kept him sidelined since May 25. Despite the backstop's positive progress, he remains without a timetable for his return.
