Cervelli is expected to return to the starting lineup when the team returns to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.

The catcher hasn't played in any of the last four games. "We anticipate Cervy being back in the process as we return off the road," Huntington noted. Elias Diaz has gone 8-for-16 in over the four-game stretch and figures to see an increase in playing time until Cervelli regains his hitting stroke.