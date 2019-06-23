Cervelli (concussion) hopes to make some minor-league rehab starts this week and potentially rejoin the Pirates next weekend, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli has been on the injured list since May 26 due to the concussion but was cleared to resume all baseball activities Wednesday. Elias Diaz has performed well as the starter with a .316/.361/.447 slash line since Cervelli landed on the IL, so Cervelli could be relegated to backup duties upon his activation.