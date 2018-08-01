Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cracks 10th home run
Cervelli went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
Cervelli had been in a funk, going just 2-for-22 in July around a pair of DL stints. He has a very respectable .835 OPS for the season and is now up to 10 homers, but Cervelli's workload figures to remain somewhat limited given his recent concussion scares and Elias Diaz's emergence at the plate.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On bench in series finale•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rides pine Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Struggles against Mets•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Activated, hitting sixth Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set for evaluation in Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Logs workout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...