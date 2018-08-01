Cervelli went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Cervelli had been in a funk, going just 2-for-22 in July around a pair of DL stints. He has a very respectable .835 OPS for the season and is now up to 10 homers, but Cervelli's workload figures to remain somewhat limited given his recent concussion scares and Elias Diaz's emergence at the plate.

