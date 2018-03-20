Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Credits improved flexibility for strong spring
Cervelli credits an improved workout routine and diet for his excellent performance during the Grapefruit League, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Entering play Tuesday, Cervelli has recorded nine hits -- including two home runs -- in 23 at-bats.
Cervelli is cautious not to overreact to the small sample of spring at-bats, but noted that he feels "better and better" coming off back-to-back injury-marred seasons. The veteran backstop said he cut out fried foods from his diet and went gluten- and dairy-free this offseason, which he hopes will help with his flexibility and ability to avoid trips to the disabled list. While Cervelli lacks the power to be a high-end fantasy contributor at catcher, he's been a tough out at the plate when healthy, logging on-base percentages above .340 each of the past five seasons.
