Cervelli credits an improved workout routine and diet for his excellent performance during the Grapefruit League, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Entering play Tuesday, Cervelli has recorded nine hits -- including two home runs -- in 23 at-bats.

Cervelli is cautious not to overreact to the small sample of spring at-bats, but noted that he feels "better and better" coming off back-to-back injury-marred seasons. The veteran backstop said he cut out fried foods from his diet and went gluten- and dairy-free this offseason, which he hopes will help with his flexibility and ability to avoid trips to the disabled list. While Cervelli lacks the power to be a high-end fantasy contributor at catcher, he's been a tough out at the plate when healthy, logging on-base percentages above .340 each of the past five seasons.