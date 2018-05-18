Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Friday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Cervelli missed time earlier in the week after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch. He returned to action Thursday and played the whole game despite appearing to injure his hand diving into a base. Whether or not Friday's day off was a scheduled one or is related to one of those two minor injuries is not yet clear. Elias Diaz will get the start behind the plate in his absence.
