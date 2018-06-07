Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Thursday
Cervelli is not in the lineup versus the Dodgers on Thursday.
Cervelli will retreat to the bench for the series finale in favor of Elias Diaz. Through 46 games this year, Cervelli is slashing .270/.390/.513 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.
