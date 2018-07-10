Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Tuesday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Cervelli started two games in a row after returning from a concussion but will sit in favor of Elias Diaz on Tuesday. The veteran catcher is having a career season at the plate, hitting .254/.389/.481 with a career-high nine home runs.
