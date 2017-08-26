Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dealing with injured quad
Cervelli left Friday's game against the Reds with a quadricep injury, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After dealing with a wrist ailment, Cervelli came off the disabled list Friday. He has a history of wrist injuries, so it was assumed that was the reason for his early departure from Friday's game. However, it turns out that his quad was acting up and forced the Pirates to pull him in the third inning. If Cervelli is unable to play Saturday, look for Chris Stewart to start behind the dish.
