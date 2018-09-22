Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dealing with stomach pains
Cervelli left Friday's game against the Brewers with gastrointestinal discomfort.
He missed Monday's tilt with flu-like symptoms, but started both Tuesday and Wednesday. Cervelli topped the 100-games played mark for the third time in four seasons Friday, but his availability for Saturday remains in question. With four catchers on the current roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team rest him Saturday.
