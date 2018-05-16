Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Departs after HBP
Cervelli exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox early with right forearm discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli was struck by an errant Reynaldo Lopez pitch on his right forearm in the bottom of the third inning. He initially stayed on the basepaths but was then replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz entering the next next inning. He'll likely undergo X-rays this evening, at which point we'll have a better idea as to the extent of his injury.
