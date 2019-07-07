Cervelli (concussion) announced Sunday that his career as a catcher is over, though he'll attempt to shift to another position, Dejan Kovacevi of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Cervelli has battled concussions throughout his career and has been sidelined since late May with the most recent concussion. The 33-year-old said Sunday, "That's enough. This time is different. I can't live like this." He will look to gain medical clearance next week before potentially heading to Triple-A Indianapolis for a rehab assignment. The Pirates have yet to announce their altered positional plans for Cervelli, but he's played some first base over the past few years and much earlier in his career had brief moments at second and third base.