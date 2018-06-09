Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Exits Saturday's game
Cervelli was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit in the jaw by a foul ball, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburghreports.
The Pirates described the move as a precautionary measure so Cervelli could be further evaluated. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
