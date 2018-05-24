Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Exits with hand discomfort
Cervelli exited Wednesday's game against the Reds with right hand and finger discomfort, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli was 2-for-6 with a homer -- his seventh of the season, tying a career high -- before exiting the game prior to the bottom of the 12th inning. It's unclear when the backstop suffered the injury or the severity of the issue, but fantasy owners will be crossing their fingers given his injury history.
