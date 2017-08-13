Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Exits with left hand injury
Cervelli was lifted from Sunday's game with pain in his left hand, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It turns out Cervelli has been dealing with a recurring hand injury lately, which ultimately led him to ask to be subbed out of Sunday's contest in the seventh inning. He said it's been hindering his ability to hit and catch at 100 percent, so it sounds like he may need some time off to get over the ailment. A clearer timetable should be available after he is reevaluated in the coming days. In the meantime, Chris Stewart will likely serve as the primary backstop if Cervelli is forced to miss any time.
