Cervelli has seen improvement from his left hand injury, and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli will miss his second straight game during Wednesday's contest versus Milwaukee while dealing with pain in his left hand/wrist. Although it's expected that the 31-year-old is back behind the plate for Thursday's game, Chris Stewart of Elias Diaz will be called upon to take his place in the lineup if Cervelli is unable to return.