Cervelli went 1-for-2 with his second stolen base of the spring Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who's hitting .229 with a pair of homers in Grapefruit League action, caught against the Tigers. Pittsburgh has eased Cervelli into his regular position, allowing him to stay fresh by playing him at DH and first. He's healthy, as evidenced by his straight steal of second base Tuesday, but keep in mind that he's missed time in recent seasons due to concussions and has played more than 104 games once in 11 MLB campaigns.