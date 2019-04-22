Cervelli will be on the bench for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Cervelli has had an uncommonly high workload for a catcher, starting 17 of 19 games prior to Monday's contest. It's possible the workload was wearing him thin, as he went 1-for-32 over his last nine games. Elias Diaz starts for the first time this season in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories