Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Getting day off Wednesday
Cervelli is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
After starting in each of the PIrates' last four games and with the team playing a day game Wednesday, Cervelli will get a well-deserved rest in the series finale. With a .269/.361/.519 batting line, two home runs, 12 RBI and six runs across 61 plate appearances this season, Cervelli has been one of the surprise standout fantasy performers at catcher. Those who have reaped the benefits thus far shouldn't bank on Cervelli maintaining his power production, but the 32-year-old's excellent bat-to-ball skills should make him an asset in batting average.
