Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Goes deep again
Cervelli went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Cardinals.
Cervelli hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning off Jack Flaherty. With just a .380 career slugging percentage, Cervelli's early season power surge is surprising to say the least. After not surpassing a flyball rate of 27 percent in his first three seasons with the Pirates, Cervelli's flyball rate is currently 49 percent and the explanation for his sudden uptick in power. It remains to be seen if this an early season fluke or if he has made changes to his swing or approach at the plate that have caused the surge in his flyball rate.
