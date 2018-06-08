Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Goes deep Thursday
Cervelli connected on the first pinch-hit homer of his career Thursday, giving him a team-leading nine home runs.
The catcher boasts an impressive .275/.394/.536 slash line in 188 plate appearances, but there are some signs of a slow down. Cervelli has hit four homers with 13 RBI since May 5, but is batting just .224 in 67 at-bats over that span. The oft-injured backstop, who has dealt with a number of minor ailments in 2018, has managed to stay mostly healthy despite taking a league-leading 9 HBP.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cedes start to Elias Diaz•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains on bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out with illnesss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...