Cervelli connected on the first pinch-hit homer of his career Thursday, giving him a team-leading nine home runs.

The catcher boasts an impressive .275/.394/.536 slash line in 188 plate appearances, but there are some signs of a slow down. Cervelli has hit four homers with 13 RBI since May 5, but is batting just .224 in 67 at-bats over that span. The oft-injured backstop, who has dealt with a number of minor ailments in 2018, has managed to stay mostly healthy despite taking a league-leading 9 HBP.