Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Going through rough stretch
Cervelli went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks Friday against the Reds.
After collecting a pair of hits in Detroit on Opening Day, Cervelli has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats. The catcher has drawn five walks in the past four games. He's also demonstrated good health, springing out from behind the plate to throw out speedy Billy Hamilton at first base on a tapper Friday. Cervelli drove one ball to the left-field wall and still seems primed for a strong season. He's played every inning thus far in 2018, so he'll likely get Saturday or Sunday off, with backup Elias Diaz getting the nod.
