Cervelli is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Manager Clint Hurdle has alternated the starts at catcher between Cervelli and Elias Diaz for each of the past four contests, but Cervelli appears to have a tentative hold on the top spot on the depth chart. It wouldn't be surprising, however, if the Pirates eventually limited the 33-year-old's opportunities, given that he's headed for free agency this winter and is slashing a middling .174/.276/.233 over a month into the season.