Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Health leading to hot stretch
Cervelli went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer Tuesday against Milwaukee.
He's caught a season-high eight straight games and is playing his best baseball in 2017. Cervelli is hitting .367 in his last 30 at-bats, with two homers and seven RBI. More importantly, he's found a way to stay healthy since coming back from concussion-like symptoms in early July. Cervelli ranks fourth among NL catchers (with at least 204 at-bats) with a .353 on-base percentage.
