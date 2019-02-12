Cervelli, who will become a free agent following the 2019 season, says he's concussion-free after missing time due to multiple concussions last summer, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Although Cervelli has a long history of injuries, he appeared in 104 games last summer -- his high-water mark since 2015. He set career highs with 12 homers and 57 RBI while leading all catchers with a .378 OBP (minimum 400 at-bats). The Pirates are expected to give the 32-year-old occasional starts at first base, not only in an effort to help keep him healthy, but also to give eventual catching successor Elias Diaz more time behind the plate. The Dodgers have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Cervelli. Given his $11.5 million salary, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 12th-year veteran moved prior to the trade deadline.