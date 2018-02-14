Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Healthy in February
Cervelli, who was shut down in August due to an assortment of injuries, is healthy heading into spring training, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I feel good and ready to go," the catcher said Tuesday.
He was limited to 81 games in 2017, slashing .249/.342/.370 in 304 plate appearances. Cervelli, who has played in more than 101 games only once in 10 seasons, figures to bat sixth in a lineup bereft of top talent. With a higher salary ($10.5 mill) than any other player left in Pittsburgh, the rebuilding Pirates could look to move his contract -- if there are any takers. His strongest fantasy category is likely on-base percentage, where he holds a .365 mark in three years with Pittsburgh. Elias Diaz will serve as Cervelli's backup when the 31-year-old suffers the inevitable injury.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Shut down for season•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Could return this season•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not showing signs of improvement•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Expects to return in minimum time•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Heads back to disabled list•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...