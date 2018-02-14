Cervelli, who was shut down in August due to an assortment of injuries, is healthy heading into spring training, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I feel good and ready to go," the catcher said Tuesday.

He was limited to 81 games in 2017, slashing .249/.342/.370 in 304 plate appearances. Cervelli, who has played in more than 101 games only once in 10 seasons, figures to bat sixth in a lineup bereft of top talent. With a higher salary ($10.5 mill) than any other player left in Pittsburgh, the rebuilding Pirates could look to move his contract -- if there are any takers. His strongest fantasy category is likely on-base percentage, where he holds a .365 mark in three years with Pittsburgh. Elias Diaz will serve as Cervelli's backup when the 31-year-old suffers the inevitable injury.