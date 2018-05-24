Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Held out of lineup Thursday
Cervelli (hand) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Cervelli's absence in the series finale comes as no surprise with the backstop dealing with right hand and finger discomfort and the Pirates playing a day game after a night game. The Pirates are viewing Cervelli as day-to-day and seem optimistic that he'll avoid the disabled list, but Elias Diaz will act as the team's primary catcher until the veteran is deemed ready to play again.
