Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hits bench Sunday
Cervelli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
He'll give way to Elias Diaz after starting the first two games of the series behind the dish. Cervelli went 4-for-7 with a home run and two RBI in those contests, improving his OPS to a career-best .966 for the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Goes deep again•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Receives Sunday off•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Bat comes alive•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rides pine Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...