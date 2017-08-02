Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hits bench Wednesday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Cervelli is hitless in his last three starts, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games. Chris Stewart will assume catching duties for the evening in his place.
