Cervelli, who returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out Thursday's matinee, went 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

The multiple hits might not sound like much, but they represent Cervelli's second two-hit game of the season. He's strung together hits in three straight and appears ready to challenge the Mendoza Line (he's batting .184) in the not-too-distant future. The catcher is hitless in two at-bats with a walk against Saturday starter Clayton Kershaw.